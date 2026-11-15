MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 15 (IANS) The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits kicked off Sunday in Manila, the Philippines, as leaders from the bloc discussed energy security, food security and economic cooperation, among other topics.

During the opening ceremony, an updated ASEAN emblem was unveiled, as Timor-Leste had joined the regional organization.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., also the chair of ASEAN 2026, handed over the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, signed Saturday by the ministers from ASEAN countries, to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the agreement marks a major milestone in ASEAN's digital transformation journey toward an open, secure, interoperable, competitive and inclusive regional digital economy. It is expected to enter into force in early 2027.

This edition of the summit and related summits are set to be held from November 15 to 17. Marcos said ASEAN should partner up with the world to craft a coherent and organized response to global challenges. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the opening ceremony as guests of the Chair.

The ASEAN Summit is generally held twice a year -- once in the first half and once in the second half of the year.

Established in 1967, the grouping includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste, which joined the bloc at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia in October 2025.

On November 13, the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) was held in Manila to advance preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on key ASEAN Community-building matters and ASEAN's external relations, according to the statement released by ASEAN on X.

The Meeting was attended by ASEAN SOM Leaders or their representatives, together with the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for the ASEAN Political-Security Community H.E. Dato' Astanah Abdul Aziz.