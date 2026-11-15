MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of truck driver Balakrishnan inside Sekkanurani police station in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, calling for a judicial inquiry free from political interference.

In a post on X, Seeman said the death of Balakrishnan, a resident of Theni district who had gone to the station for questioning, was shocking and distressing.

He said a person visiting a police station for an inquiry should be able to return home safely.

According to the account cited by Seeman, Balakrishnan had been summoned in connection with a fire involving the vehicle he drove.

Seeman questioned the police version that the driver was found hanging inside the station toilet, saying the circumstances raised unanswered questions. He asked why Balakrishnan had been kept at the station overnight, how a person under police surveillance could die inside the premises and who had failed to ensure his safety.

The Tamil Nadu government owed answers to these questions, he said.

Police stations should provide redress for public grievances and protect lives, Seeman said, questioning how a force unable to safeguard those on its premises could maintain law and order.

Turning his criticism towards Chief Minister Vijay, Seeman recalled his response to the death of Thiruppuvanam resident Ajith Kumar during the previous DMK administration. Vijay had then insisted that the family needed justice, rather than an apology from the government, he said.

Seeman said the Chief Minister must now uphold the same demand under his own administration and explain what justice would be delivered to Balakrishnan's family.

Questions raised while in opposition could not be forgotten after assuming office, he added.

He cautioned that dismissing police personnel allegedly responsible would not, by itself, fulfil the government's obligations. Accountability required a credible investigation that established the circumstances of the death and ensured punishment for anyone found guilty.

The NTK leader demanded that all surveillance records from the police station be preserved in full. A judicial inquiry should address every suspicion surrounding Balakrishnan's death and disclose the truth to his family, he said.

He also urged the state government to provide adequate financial assistance to the bereaved family, describing Balakrishnan as its breadwinner. An eligible family member should be offered a government job, he said, while stressing that relief measures must be accompanied by justice and accountability.