MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' fame actor Rajesh Kumar has opened up about his deep emotional connection with Bihar and the festival of Chhath Puja.

As the festival approaches, the actor recalled his childhood celebrations, special moments with his mother and the traditions that continue to hold a special place in his heart. Talking about his earliest memories of the festival, Rajesh recalls how every year has brought something special. However, celebrating Chhath with his mother remains particularly close to his heart.

Sharing one such memorable experience, he told IANS,“One of my fondest memories is when my mother observed Chhath Puja in Patna, and somehow, the administration got to know about it. They put up large hoardings and banners across the city wishing her on the occasion. Over the years, I have made countless memories associated with Chhath, but celebrating the festival with my mother has always been particularly special.”

Speaking about what makes Chhath Puja one of the most disciplined festivals, Rajesh explained how its rituals go beyond fasting and reflect a deeper connection with nature.“For nearly 36 hours, the person observing the fast has to go without even a drop of water. There are strict rules about purity and cleanliness. Everything around you has to be new and pure. Essentially, it is about purifying yourself through fasting, the food you consume and the discipline you practise.”

The 'Kota Factory' actor added,“You also connect with all the elements of nature. You worship the Sun God, offering prayers to both the setting and rising sun. In a way, all of us are solar-powered, so the festival is also about expressing gratitude to the Sun, which sustains life.”

Explaining what sets Chhath apart from other festivals, the actor mentioned,“It is essentially a festival of purity, equality and togetherness. One of the most beautiful aspects of Chhath is that social and economic differences cease to matter. The distinctions of status, age or social standing disappear, and everyone comes together as one community. People pray not just for themselves but for everyone. That sense of unity and shared devotion makes Chhath truly special.”

Rajesh concluded by saying that he would miss being part of the Chhath Puja celebrations this year.

“Fortunately, I am shooting every day, including the first day of the festival. So, I will be missing Chhath Puja quite a bit this year. I will definitely miss being a part of the celebrations and experiencing the festive atmosphere.”