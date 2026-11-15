MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will organise the third National Conference on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Intelligence (NCCDFI 2026) in the national capital on November 16-17, it was announced on Sunday.

The two-day conference will be held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, under the theme 'Cyber Secure Bharat: Fortifying India's Digital Future'.

The conference comes at a time when growing dependence on digital technologies, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and the changing nature of cybercrime have made cybersecurity and digital investigations critical areas of national importance.

NCCDFI aims to bring together stakeholders from government departments, law enforcement agencies, defence establishments, the judiciary, industry, academia and the technology sector to deliberate on emerging cyber threats and challenges in digital investigations.

It will also focus on strengthening inter-agency coordination, enhancing capabilities in cybersecurity and digital forensics, and exploring emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain security and cyber intelligence.

The conference, which began in 2024 with its inaugural edition in Kohima, Nagaland, was subsequently held at Gauhati University in Guwahati, Assam, in 2025.

The third edition seeks to expand the national platform through greater participation, technology demonstrations, knowledge exchange and collaboration among key stakeholders.

NCCDFI 2026 will feature 10 thematic tracks covering cybersecurity, digital forensics, AI security, critical infrastructure, threat intelligence, blockchain and cryptocurrency, drone and IoT forensics, digital evidence, cyber law and cloud security.

The two-day event will include an inaugural session, technical and business sessions, panel discussions, an industry exhibition and Cyber Kushti 2026, a cybersecurity and AI hackathon.

The technical deliberations will cover a wide range of subjects, including national cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, incident response, AI-enabled cyber threats, automated digital investigations, financial cybercrime, advanced device and multimedia forensics, law enforcement preparedness, international cooperation and digital evidence. Discussions will also explore quantum computing, autonomous systems, emerging technologies, capacity building and the national cyber ecosystem.

The industry exhibition will showcase solutions and technologies in digital forensics, cybersecurity, drone technology, surveillance systems and AI-driven security. It will also provide opportunities for technical interactions and business-to-business engagements.

A key highlight of the conference will be Cyber Kushti 2026, a three-level cybersecurity and AI hackathon structured around the themes of Review, Attack and Defend. The competition has received registrations from 1,031 teams, comprising 3,093 participants.

Of these, 923 teams, representing 2,769 participants, have been shortlisted for Level 1, while 50 teams have qualified for Level 2 and 10 teams for Level 3.