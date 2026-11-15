MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital announced today that it is working with Ets Hugues & Fils, a Kinshasa-based water treatment and distribution startup, through its EquityPilot program to help the... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital announced today that it is working with Ets Hugues & Fils, a Kinshasa-based water treatment and distribution startup, through its EquityPilot program to help the company modernize operations and strengthen local distribution. FasterCapital will provide execution-focused support to advance the startup's production, go-to-market readiness, and fundraising materials.

Nut graf FasterCapital and EquityPilot will focus on execution milestones in the first 30–60 days, prioritizing equipment modernization, production-line improvements, and initial distribution strengthening to accelerate measurable operational progress.

Why It Matters?

Kinshasa faces growing demand for affordable, safe drinking water amid rapid urbanization and persistent public supply gaps. Limited access to treated water contributes to health risks and places pressure on households, schools, and small businesses that rely on convenient, low-cost solutions. Local production and distribution of treated water aim to reduce dependency on informal sources and improve day-to-day access for vulnerable communities.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview Ets Hugues & Fils produces treated drinking water in 0.6L sachets and 5L bottles, operating from a borehole-fed treatment unit in Kinshasa. The team plans to modernize equipment and a production line to increase capacity toward the stated target of serving households, schools, and businesses more reliably and affordably.

Why Now?

Timing Rising urban demand and existing gaps in municipal supply create an opportunity for locally produced treated water. Ets Hugues & Fils has already invested in core equipment and assembled an operational team; planned modernization aims to convert that foundation into higher daily output and improved distribution reach.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution planning and milestone tracking to improve operational readiness – Support refining pitch materials and investment documentation for fundraising preparedness – Introductions to relevant mentors and ecosystem stakeholders for technical and market advice – Guidance on go-to-market prioritization and initial distribution strategies

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

FasterCapital's initial engagement will review technical and operational plans, validate the modernization roadmap, and refine financial and pitch materials. The team will work with Ets Hugues & Fils to prioritize equipment upgrades, production-line configuration, and early distributor outreach focused actions designed to produce clear, verifiable milestones within the first two months.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Ets Hugues & Fils through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'” - Hesham Zreik

Founder background

Ets Hugues & Fils is led by Founder and GM Hugues Nsiala, who guides strategy and operations with a focus on increasing safe-water access and affordability. The core team includes a marketing and administration lead, a finance officer, a technical director overseeing treatment and quality control, and an HR manager responsible for workforce organization. The team has invested in equipment and established initial operations to serve local demand.

Ecosystem relevance

Local production of treated water addresses direct community needs in Kinshasa and complements public efforts by offering accessible packaged solutions. Strengthening local supply chains and distribution networks can reduce reliance on informal sources and create jobs while improving daily water security for underserved neighborhoods.

90-Day Outlook

Over the next 90 days the partnership aims to complete prioritized equipment upgrades, begin scaled production trials, refine sales channels with local retailers and distributors, and prepare updated investor-facing materials to document progress.

About Ets Hugues & Fils

Ets Hugues & Fils is a Kinshasa-based water treatment and distribution company producing 0.6L sachets and 5L bottles of treated drinking water. The startup focuses on affordable, locally produced solutions to improve access to safe water and support community health and employment.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a startup support organization focused on execution, preparedness for fundraising, and connecting founders to mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital supports teams as they refine strategy, improve materials, and pursue near-term milestones responsibly.