Yemen Reports Civilian Deaths Amid Intensified Houthi Attacks in Taiz
(MENAFN) At least 51 civilians have been killed and another 85 wounded in attacks attributed to Houthi forces across Yemen's southwestern Taiz province over a 12-day period, including dozens of women and children, according to a local human rights organization.
The Taiz Human Rights Center announced Saturday that its findings covered incidents recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12. The reported casualties resulted from various forms of attacks, including ballistic missile strikes, artillery bombardments, sniper fire, direct gunfire and landmine explosions.
Among those killed were 13 children and three women. The injured included 30 children and 16 women, highlighting the impact of the violence on vulnerable civilian populations.
Three separate attacks on Al-Najd market in Al-Misrakh district, Al-Athawer village in Haifan district and Al-Hadara popular market in Al-Wazi’iyah district accounted for a significant portion of the casualties. Together, these incidents reportedly claimed 43 lives and left another 30 people wounded.
The organization also documented additional violations, including civilian abductions, raids on residential properties and the destruction of houses. Attacks on private property, healthcare institutions and educational facilities were also reported.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the allegations or the casualty figures.
Meanwhile, Yemen's armed forces have reiterated their intention to continue military operations under the banner of Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” while pledging to take precautions to safeguard civilians and essential infrastructure.
The campaign, which began on Oct. 5, seeks to restore government institutions from Houthi control and retake the capital, Sanaa, according to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.
The Taiz Human Rights Center announced Saturday that its findings covered incidents recorded between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12. The reported casualties resulted from various forms of attacks, including ballistic missile strikes, artillery bombardments, sniper fire, direct gunfire and landmine explosions.
Among those killed were 13 children and three women. The injured included 30 children and 16 women, highlighting the impact of the violence on vulnerable civilian populations.
Three separate attacks on Al-Najd market in Al-Misrakh district, Al-Athawer village in Haifan district and Al-Hadara popular market in Al-Wazi’iyah district accounted for a significant portion of the casualties. Together, these incidents reportedly claimed 43 lives and left another 30 people wounded.
The organization also documented additional violations, including civilian abductions, raids on residential properties and the destruction of houses. Attacks on private property, healthcare institutions and educational facilities were also reported.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the allegations or the casualty figures.
Meanwhile, Yemen's armed forces have reiterated their intention to continue military operations under the banner of Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” while pledging to take precautions to safeguard civilians and essential infrastructure.
The campaign, which began on Oct. 5, seeks to restore government institutions from Houthi control and retake the capital, Sanaa, according to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.
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