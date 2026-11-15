MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Organizations, universities and training providers increasingly require systems that manage instructor performance, attendance and delivery across both online and offline formats... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Cairo, Egypt & Dubai, UAE

Organizations, universities and training providers increasingly require systems that manage instructor performance, attendance and delivery across both online and offline formats. In many markets including Egypt and the Gulf professional trainers remain underserved by mobile tools that link freelancers, academies and corporate training plans with measurable outcomes. Institute of Trainers Mobile App LLC (the Institute of Trainers) addresses that gap with a purpose-built training management platform.

What the Startup Delivers?

Institute of Trainers has developed an AI-driven mobile and web application (native iOS/Android) that connects freelance and institutional trainers, trainees, academies and businesses. The platform combines a training management system (TMS/LMS), attendance and performance tracking, live in-room assessment tools, and a legal/verification workflow for trainers and organizations. The Institute of Trainers traces its origins to a nonprofit launched in 2016 by Sarah El -Deberky and has delivered concentrated 30-hour TOT programs and trained 500+ participants across industries and fields, totaling 1,000+ training hours.

Why Now?

Demand for blended training solutions has accelerated with organizations formalizing annual training plans and universities seeking stronger links to labor-market needs. Market research conducted by the Institute shows a substantial offline preference among freelance trainers and a sustained institutional need for organized summer programs, employee upskilling and performance tracking creating an opening for a solution that prioritizes offline trainer activation and compliance.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under EquityPilot, the Institute of Trainers and FasterCapital will focus on product refinement and go-to-market readiness: finalize core AI performance-tracking workflows, complete end-to-end payment integration, prepare a demo-ready app for pilot institutions, and build a prioritized outreach list of academies, corporates and co-working spaces for early pilots. No funding is guaranteed by program participation; the emphasis is on execution milestones and investor-readiness.

Proof / Customer Validation

The Institute of Trainers brings domain credibility from an operational nonprofit history, partnerships with IEEE Helwan student branch and IEEE Women in Engineering during its early activities, and hands-on delivery of multi-skill TOT programs. The team has completed ideation, legal registration, secured a payments API agreement, and onboarded a tech operations team into the development phase.

Founder background

Sarah El-Deberky, founder and CEO, is an industrial business excellence consultant engineer who established the nonprofit Institute of Trainers in 2016. Her experience in engineering and training program delivery informs the product's focus on performance metrics and industry alignment.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Institute of Trainers Mobile App LLC through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Launch pilot integrations with 3–5 institutions, onboard an initial cohort of freelance trainers for in-market validation, iterate on AI performance-scoring based on pilot feedback, and prepare investor materials and traction metrics for follow-up fundraising conversations.

About Institute of Trainers Mobile App LLC

Institute of Trainers evolved from a nonprofit training organization (founded 2016) into a startup building an AI-enabled TMS/LMS to serve freelance trainers, academies, universities and businesses. The platform supports offline delivery, performance tracking, attendance management and marketplace connections for trainers and trainees.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.