MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Thirty cycles. Three decades of unwavering commitment. One enduring mission to conserve resources and inspire generations to take action. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) marked a defining milestone in its environmental journey with the, bringing together government entities, corporations, educational institutions, hospitality establishments, logistics and facility management companies, families and individuals across the United Arab Emirates in a powerful demonstration of collective environmental responsibility.

Launched in 1997, the Aluminium Can Collection Campaign has grown from a pioneering community recycling initiative into one of EEG's most enduring community environmental action programmes. What began with a simple yet purposeful objective - encouraging people to recognise the value of recyclable materials - has evolved into a sustained movement that demonstrates how individual actions, when multiplied across communities and generations, can create meaningful environmental, social and economic impact.

Under the inspiring slogan, this landmark edition celebrated not merely the longevity of a campaign, but the determination of a nation to embed responsible consumption, resource efficiency and environmental stewardship into everyday life.

The significance of this milestone extends beyond the aluminium collected. It represents three decades of partnerships forged, environmental awareness cultivated and communities empowered to recognise that sustainability is not an occasional activity, but a responsibility that must be embraced consistently.

The 30Cycle brought together participants from diverse sectors, reflecting the strength of collaboration in advancing environmental protection. From students and families collecting aluminium cans within their communities to organisations mobilising employees and integrating recycling into their sustainability programmes, each contribution formed part of a much larger national effort.

The Drive resulted in the collection ofof aluminium cans, with the active participation ofrepresenting diverse sectors across the UAE, bringing the cumulative quantity collected since the campaign's inception in 1997 to. These cumulative efforts have resulted in significant environmental benefits, including the reduction of approximatelyof CO2 equivalent emissions, energy savings ofand the conservation ofof landfill space. This achievement reflects the value of perseverance, continuity and the collective determination of thousands of participants who have contributed to the programme over the years.

Among the outstanding contributors to this landmark edition were, and. EEG commends these leading collectors for their exemplary environmental commitment, demonstrating how dedicated participation and collective mobilisation can translate sustainability ambitions into tangible climate action. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to other organisations and communities across the UAE to strengthen their environmental contribution.

However, the true significance of these figures lies not just in their scale but in what they represent: valuable resources diverted from landfills, responsible habits strengthened and a shared understanding that environmental protection begins with the choices individuals and organisations make every day.

The campaign also carries special significance during the UAE's, highlighting the important role of families in nurturing environmental awareness and passing sustainable values from one generation to the next. By encouraging children, parents and communities to participate together, EEG continues to demonstrate that environmental responsibility begins at home and becomes more powerful when it is embraced collectively.

Commenting on the historic milestone,, stated:

“Thirty cycles are not simply a measure of time. They represent thirty cycles of commitment, determination and shared responsibility. When we launched this campaign in 1997, we believed that meaningful environmental change could begin with a single responsible action. Today, that belief has become a powerful national movement, supported by generations of individuals, institutions and organisations who understand that protecting our environment is a responsibility we all share.

Every Aluminium Can that has been collected tells a story of conscious choice. Every school that participates helps nurture future environmental leaders. Every organisation that contributes demonstrates that corporate responsibility must translate into practical action. And every family that takes part reinforces the values that will shape a more sustainable society.

As we mark this milestone during the UAE's Year of Family, we are reminded that the greatest environmental legacy we can create is not measured by the resources we conserve and the values we pass on and the responsibility we inspire in future generations.

She further added that“The Can Collection Drive is closely aligned with the UAE's wider vision for sustainable development, particularly its ambitions to advance resource efficiency, reduce waste and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy.

Aluminium is a valuable material that can be recycled repeatedly, making its recovery an important contribution to conserving natural resources and reducing the environmental impacts associated with producing new materials.

Through the campaign, EEG translates these principles into accessible, practical action, demonstrating that the circular economy is not simply a policy ambition or an industrial concept. It is a shared responsibility that begins with how resources are consumed, separated, collected and returned to productive use.

The initiative contributes to the objectives of theand the, while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals relating to sustainable communities, responsible consumption, climate action, environmental protection and partnerships.

For EEG, the Can Collection Drive has always represented something greater than recycling. It is a platform for participation, an opportunity for environmental education and a demonstration of how sustained engagement can help transform public awareness into lasting behavioural change”.

EEG extends its deepest appreciation to all partners, participating entities and individuals whose commitment contributed to the success of the. Special gratitude is extended to its valued government partners -- for their continued cooperation in advancing environmental awareness, community participation and sustainable resource management across the UAE.

The organisation also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its corporate logistics partners, including. Their dedication and logistical support played an important role in facilitating participation and strengthening the nationwide reach of this milestone campaign.

Special recognition is also extended to EEG's esteemed, whose contributions helped amplify the campaign's environmental message and encourage wider public engagement. EEG further expresses its sincere appreciation to, whose professional recycling services support the responsible processing and recovery of collected aluminium, contributing to circular economy objectives and reducing dependency on landfill disposal.

These partnerships exemplify the spirit of collective responsibility that has sustained the campaign for thirty years, demonstrating that meaningful environmental progress is achieved when shared commitments are transformed into coordinated, practical action.

As EEG celebrates its 35anniversary, the 30Cycle of the Can Collection Drive stands as a powerful reflection of the organisation's enduring commitment to environmental protection, education and community action. It illustrates how initiatives built on purpose and sustained through meaningful partnerships can remain relevant, impactful and capable of inspiring new generations.

Yet, even as this milestone is celebrated, the urgency of environmental challenges continues to demand greater commitment. Growing consumption, resource depletion, waste generation and climate-related pressures reinforce the importance of moving beyond awareness towards sustained action and measurable outcomes. The conclusion of the 30Cycle therefore represents not the completion of a mission, but the continuation of a responsibility.

EEG remains determined to strengthen the culture of recycling, encourage responsible resource management and empower individuals and organisations to become active contributors to environmental protection. Its commitment is to ensure that the lessons, partnerships and achievements of the past three decades continue to inform and inspire the environmental actions of tomorrow.

Thirty cycles have demonstrated the extraordinary results that can emerge from simple actions sustained over time. The next chapter will depend on our collective determination to carry those actions forward. Because the greatest legacy of environmental leadership is not simply what we achieve today, but the habits we establish, the values we inspire and the healthier planet we leave for future generations.

is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

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