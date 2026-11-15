MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead paragraph CryptoCheckout, an Algerian payments startup, today reported continued product development and go-to-market progress with ongoing support from FasterCapital through... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Lead paragraph CryptoCheckout, an Algerian payments startup, today reported continued product development and go-to-market progress with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the LaunchUp program, as it advances a subscription pricing model and targeted merchant outreach.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf) FasterCapital and LaunchUp are supporting CryptoCheckout's current execution focus on building a subscription page and preparing a targeted bulk outreach to WooCommerce merchants, with active milestone planning and execution follow-up.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot: CryptoCheckout is developing a subscription billing page to support an affordable pricing tier (planned at $1/mo for unlimited transaction volume) and streamlining onboarding for online merchants. The team is preparing a new product submission and a coordinated outreach to a ready mail list of 10k online businesses using WooCommerce to introduce the updated offering and a switch-to-us incentive.

How FasterCapital Is Supporting This Stage?

– Milestone planning and prioritization to align product delivery with go-to-market timing – Execution follow-up and progress monitoring for the subscription rollout and submission – Pitch and communication refinement to sharpen merchant messaging – Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and potential partners as appropriate – Fundraising readiness support and guidance on next-stage objectives

Current Execution Priorities

CryptoCheckout's current priorities are focused, ongoing efforts: – Building and deploying a subscription page and associated billing flows – Preparing and submitting the next product version for review – Launching a targeted bulk email campaign to WooCommerce merchants on the prepared mail list – Monitoring conversions and merchant feedback to iterate on messaging and UX

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital said:“We're pleased to continue supporting CryptoCheckout through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.”

About CryptoCheckout

CryptoCheckout is an Algerian startup building a cryptocurrency checkout solution for online merchants, with particular focus on WooCommerce stores. The team is advancing product and go-to-market readiness while participating in the FasterCapital LaunchUp program.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.