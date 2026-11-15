MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival 2026 got underway at Mubadala Arena on Saturday, bringing together young athletes and their families from around the world. Held as part of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the opening day saw strong participation from kids, with families, fans and coaches turning out to support them. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship continues until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

The opening day featured boys and girls competing in the Kids 2 category for six- and seven-year-olds across different belt levels, alongside white-belt contests in the Infant category for 10- and 11-year-olds. Parents and coaches supported the athletes throughout the day, creating a lively, family atmosphere around the competition.

The Festival, which runs until November 16, offers children the opportunity to compete from an early age, enables families to support them throughout the experience, and encourages more young people to take up jiu-jitsu.

The competitions were attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Sultan Issa Al Jaber, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Russian Federation; H.E. Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; Federation Board Members H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Humaid Al Ketbi and Mohammed Hussain Al Marzooqi; Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, along with representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said:“The Festival is an important part of the championship, giving children the opportunity to compete from a young age and encouraging them to continue practising jiu-jitsu.

“Having their families present makes a significant difference. Their support encourages children to continue training and inspires more young people to become involved in the sport, contributing to the continued growth of jiu-jitsu.

“We are also delighted to welcome families from different countries to Abu Dhabi. Competing against athletes from around the world enables children to gain valuable experience and encounter different styles of jiu-jitsu.”

H.E. Mohamed Haji Al Khoori, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said:“The Festival brings children and families together in a welcoming environment, giving young athletes the opportunity to enjoy competition with their families beside them. Events such as this encourage children to take up sport and build connections among people from different countries.”

Parents also expressed their happiness at seeing their children compete at the Festival. They highlighted how the event enables young athletes to gain experience, build confidence, meet peers from different countries, and learn the values of respect and sportsmanship.

Nirvanuddin from Malaysia, father of six-year-old Syed Ali Maleek, said:“Competing at a major international event gives children the opportunity to face opponents with different styles and gain valuable experience from a young age.”

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival continues until Monday, November 16, with boys and girls competing across a range of age groups and belt categories.