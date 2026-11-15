MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tyrrell Hatton took a one-stroke lead into the final round of the 2026 DP World Tour Championship as much of the intrigue focused on the battle behind him. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Playing partner Rory McIlroy's closing birdie kept his bid to top the Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World for a record-equalling eighth time on track as he responded to pre-tournament leader Eugenio Chacarra's third-round 68.

They are locked together on five under par and seemingly in a straight showdown for the Harry Vardon Trophy. Jon Rahm's win at last week's Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship had given him hope of an unlikely top spot and Patrick Reed led the way for much of the season but both would now need an unlikely series of events on Sunday.

Hatton leads the tournament on nine under with France's Victor Perez just behind and the Englishman said:“I know tomorrow's going to be a tough day, I've got enough experience down these last few holes to know that anything can happen. I'll just go out tomorrow and try my best.”

Just 14 players went into the weekend under par, with leaders McIlroy and Hatton at five under, but Joe Dean gave an early indication that lower scoring should be possible on Moving Day with three straight birdies from the second.

Chacarra, after an inconsistent first two rounds, needed to post a good score and started in perfect fashion with a birdie at the first.

Dean added yet another at the seventh, though he was frustrated to miss the eagle chance, while Chacarra picked up a shot at the third but gave it straight back at the next.

McIlroy's opening 334-yard drive was the longest on the first hole this week and he put his approach to 15 feet, but the birdie putt just slipped by.

Hatton, who owed his five-under-par score for the first two rounds to his performance on holes one to three, found a path to a wonderful approach at the par-five second and converted the ten-foot eagle chance to lead by two.

Rahm bogeyed the third and fourth, after a gain at the second, while Francesco Laporta eagled the seventh to join the group sharing third place on four under.

Perez had finished his second round with an eagle and built momentum from that with three birdies in Saturday's first seven holes to move second on six under, splitting Hatton and McIlroy on the leaderboard.

The Frenchman soon found himself sharing the lead after Hatton bogeyed the difficult fifth, while Rahm birdied the eighth to return to two under.

McIlroy seemed to have struck a major blow at the seventh with an eagle to leapfrog Hatton at the top. He immediately bogeyed the next two, however, to reach the turn two shots behind as Hatton birdied the ninth.

A repeat performance at the tenth left Hatton three clear and McIlroy four off the lead – and Chacarra turned up the pressure further with a birdie at the 15th, and a huge fist pump in celebration, while Rahm made three birdies in four holes round the turn.

Chacarra backed that up at the next to leave the three leading Race to Dubai challengers tied in sixth on four under, four off Hatton's lead.

Laporta moved second with three birdies in four holes from the 13th, and was rejoined by Perez after the Frenchman's gain at the 15th. The Italian bogeyed the last to end the day five under.

McIlroy hit a nice wedge into the par-five 14th, having found an awkward lie in the rough with his tee-shot, but found himself having to respond to a birdie from Hatton after the Englishman's excellent up-and-down. McIlroy responded impressively to make his birdie.

Rahm slipped back with a double-bogey at the 16th but Chacarra found the green in two at the last and rattled in a birdie for a 68 and a five-under-par total.

Perez made a third successive birdie at the 17th to finish eight under with a 67 and join Hatton – who picked up another shot courtesy of a perfect wedge into the 16th – in Sunday's final pairing.

Hatton said:“Every putt I had coming in, I think from 13, the par three, just unbelievably fast and (I'm) really happy with how I putted today.

“I think my iron play's been pretty good these last two weeks. Last week I was really happy with my wedges, this week it's a little bit harder to get the wedges right.”

Rahm finished with a birdie but was just outside the top ten at three under while Reed, who had all but slipped out of Race to Dubai contention at eight over par for the first two rounds, found a glimpse of his early-season form with a 67 on Saturday.

Adam Scott matched that score to share fourth with Laporta, Chacarra and McIlroy, and Dan Bradbury then bettered it by one with a 66, the best of the week so far, to lift himself to four under par. The Englishman finished with five straight birdies and went close to an eagle at the last.

Away from the action on the Earth course, the Championship Village offers a full day out across all four days. Some of the UAE's favourite eateries, including Pickl, Allo Beirut and La Patrona, will serve from 20 catering locations across the village and the 15th and 17th platforms. In the Skill Zone, fans can join free daily clinics from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, try the F1 simulators and take on the putting challenges, with big screens, trick-shot shows and live music throughout.