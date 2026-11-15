MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic expansion keeps pace with continued momentum in the emirate's real estate market Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Orla Properties has announced the opening of its new headquarters at Blue Bay Tower in Dubai's Business Bay district, with representatives of property developers in the emirate attending the opening. The move supports the company's plans to expand its operations and enhance its real estate brokerage and advisory services.

The relocation forms part of the company's commitment to delivering a more integrated client experience and strengthening collaboration with developers. Through this approach, Orla aims to offer property options that meet investors' needs and help them assess opportunities in line with their objectives and budgets.

, said:“The opening of our new headquarters reflects our confidence in Dubai's future and the opportunities offered by its real estate sector. Development projects and infrastructure improvements demonstrate that the emirate is not simply planning for the future, but actively building it today. For us, Dubai is a city of the future and a source of inspiration, and we aspire to keep pace with its ambitions and contribute to its growth.”

“We are committed to translating this confidence into tangible value for our clients by understanding their needs and helping them evaluate the property options best suited to them. We want every client experience with Orla to reflect the reputation Dubai has built for itself, through the highest standards of professionalism and hospitality, and advice that supports informed decisions and keeps pace with a rapidly evolving market.”

The expansion is part of the company's long-term plan to attract talent and broaden its range of services in the local market. These plans reflect its confidence in the outlook for Dubai's real estate sector, supported by ongoing development projects, advanced infrastructure and a business environment that attracts investment.