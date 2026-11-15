Drones Hit 2 Ships Near Romania’s Sulina Port, Igniting Fires
(MENAFN) Drones struck two commercial vessels in the Black Sea near the Danube River late Saturday, setting both ablaze, according to Romania’s Defense Ministry.
Crews put out the fires on both ships, and no casualties were reported, a Romanian news outlet said, citing the ministry.
The first strike hit the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V at about 9.10 pm local time (1910GMT), roughly four nautical miles east-southeast of the Romanian port of Sulina, the ministry said.
Around 35 minutes later, at 9.45 pm local time, a second drone hit the bulk carrier Marsol about five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal, igniting a fire aboard that vessel as well.
As the attacks unfolded, Romanian military radar picked up an aerial target east of Snake Island, authorities said. Two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti were deployed to monitor the situation.
Romania, a NATO member that borders Ukraine, has repeatedly scrambled fighter jets and issued public warnings over aerial threats near its territory during the Russia-Ukraine war.
Crews put out the fires on both ships, and no casualties were reported, a Romanian news outlet said, citing the ministry.
The first strike hit the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V at about 9.10 pm local time (1910GMT), roughly four nautical miles east-southeast of the Romanian port of Sulina, the ministry said.
Around 35 minutes later, at 9.45 pm local time, a second drone hit the bulk carrier Marsol about five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal, igniting a fire aboard that vessel as well.
As the attacks unfolded, Romanian military radar picked up an aerial target east of Snake Island, authorities said. Two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetesti were deployed to monitor the situation.
Romania, a NATO member that borders Ukraine, has repeatedly scrambled fighter jets and issued public warnings over aerial threats near its territory during the Russia-Ukraine war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment