The long-pending demand for doubling the railway tracks between Mangaluru and Bengaluru has gained momentum, with the Centre approving a survey and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed project. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that work on the DPR is currently underway, highlighting the need to strengthen railway connectivity between the coastal region and the state capital. However, he acknowledged that carrying out the track-doubling project through the Western Ghats would be a major engineering challenge due to the difficult terrain.

The minister also assured that the project would be redesigned to address issues encountered in previous plans and prevent similar difficulties from recurring. The announcement comes as coastal Karnataka welcomes the new Vande Bharat Express service connecting Mangaluru and Bengaluru, marking another significant development in the state's railway infrastructure.

Mangaluru-Bengaluru Railway Track Doubling: DPR Work Underway

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday night, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that doubling the railway tracks on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru route was necessary to improve connectivity and railway operations.

He said the Centre had already approved a survey and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with the process currently underway.

However, the minister pointed out that doubling the tracks through the Western Ghats section would be an extremely challenging task due to the region's geographical conditions. He added that the project would be redesigned to ensure that the difficulties encountered in earlier plans were not repeated.

Efforts Underway To Merge Konkan Railway

Commenting on the proposed merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said that the Centre was making efforts to take the process forward.

However, he clarified that the merger would be possible only with the consent of the states concerned. The Centre has already submitted a request to the Chief Ministers of the four states involved, seeking their approval for the proposal.

Vande Bharat Express: A Major Boost To Coastal Karnataka

Highlighting the importance of the new Vande Bharat Express service, Vaishnaw described it as a significant addition to railway connectivity in coastal Karnataka.

The service will connect two major hubs in the state, linking Mangaluru with Bengaluru and providing faster rail connectivity between the coastal region and the state capital.

The minister said several challenges had to be addressed while implementing the project, particularly in the Western Ghats section. Significant modifications were required to ensure that the train could operate along the challenging Ghat terrain.

With the necessary preparations and modifications completed, the inaugural Vande Bharat Express service was scheduled to commence on Friday.

MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Launch Major Railway Projects In Dakshina Kannada

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, is scheduled to launch several major railway development initiatives in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

As part of his visit, he will flag off the inaugural Mangaluru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express service from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station. He is also scheduled to visit various locations across Dakshina Kannada and hold meetings with railway officials to discuss the development of local railway infrastructure.

This marks Vaishnaw's first visit to Dakshina Kannada during his current tenure as Union Railway Minister.

Three Major Railway Projects To Be Inaugurated

During his visit, three significant railway projects, which have been long-standing demands of people in the coastal and Malenadu regions, are set to be inaugurated.

MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta and other elected representatives from the district are expected to attend the programmes.

The railway initiatives are expected to strengthen connectivity across the region and provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, commerce and daily commuting. These projects are also seen as an important step towards improving railway infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada and addressing the growing transportation needs of coastal Karnataka.

With the proposed Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway track-doubling project progressing towards the DPR stage and the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, these developments signal renewed efforts to improve rail connectivity between the coastal region and Bengaluru.