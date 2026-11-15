Kashmir Reports Successful Paddy Harvest as Farmers Express Delight

Paddy cultivation and harvesting have been completed in several parts of Kashmir, with farmers expressing satisfaction over the good rice production recorded during the current season. Paddy cultivation is one of the major agricultural activities in the Valley and supports the livelihoods of thousands of farming families.

Agriculture and allied activities play a significant role in Kashmir's rural economy, with rice cultivation contributing substantially to the region's food security. With the completion of the harvesting season, farmers have expressed satisfaction over the crop yield and hope that continued government support and improved agricultural facilities will further strengthen paddy production in the Valley.

The Agriculture Department has been undertaking several initiatives to promote paddy cultivation and increase rice production through various government schemes and programmes. These initiatives aim to encourage modern farming practices, improve crop productivity, provide better agricultural facilities and help farmers enhance their income. The department is also encouraging farmers to take advantage of the available schemes and benefits to improve agricultural output. Farmers have been advised to contact their nearest Agriculture Department offices to obtain information about the schemes, eligibility criteria and assistance available to them. Efforts are also being made to strengthen the agricultural sector through government support and the adoption of improved farming techniques, with a focus on increasing productivity and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth across the Valley. Farmers have expressed hope that better agricultural infrastructure, access to modern farming methods and continued assistance from the government will help improve paddy production in the coming years.