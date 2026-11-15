President Murmu Interacts With Children On The Occasion Of Childrens Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday interacted with children from various schools and organisations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on the occasion of Children's Day and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with commitment, dedication and perseverance.

According to the X handle of the President of India, "President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with the children of various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on the occasion of Children's Day. She encouraged them to pursue their dreams with commitment, dedication and perseverance."

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also extended his wishes to children on the occasion and highlighted their role in building a developed India. In a post on X, Singh said, "Warm wishes to all young minds on #ChildrensDay! Our children are the architects of a #ViksitBharat. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing their curiosity, ensuring quality education and providing every opportunity for them to dream big and lead the nation forward."

November 14 is observed as Children's Day across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was popularly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his affection towards children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956, but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.