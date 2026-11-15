Manickam Tagore Urges CM Vijay To Oppose Mekedatu Dam Construction

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Vijay to stay vigilant and escalate the state's legal defence against the construction of the Mekedatu dam. In a strongly worded media statement, Tagore condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's push for final central clearance for the Mekedatu dam project.

Tagore said that Shivakumar's claim noting that the had ruled in favour of the project a distortion of judicial verdicts, Tagore noted that the matter remains sub judice with Tamil Nadu actively contesting the project before the apex court. "Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while addressing a gathering in Mysuru in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that the Supreme Court had delivered a verdict in favour of Karnataka regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam and urged the Central Government to grant the necessary approval. The Tamil Nadu government has already approached the Supreme Court challenging the proposed Mekedatu dam project, which is a contentious issue involving both States. Under these circumstances, Shivakumar's remarks in the presence of the Prime Minister are contrary to the interests of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Tagore further noted that as per the awards of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court's judgment, Tamil Nadu is legally entitled to receive 177.25 TMC of water. This includes 60 TMC from the Kabini dam, 52 TMC from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, and 80 TMC generated through rainfall in the uncontrolled catchment areas of Karnataka along the 200-kilometre stretch between the KRS dam and the Biligundulu water gauging station. He pointed out that Karnataka has historically failed to release Tamil Nadu's stipulated share on time, forcing the lower-riparian state to repeatedly fight for its rights. Tagore also questioned the neutrality of the BJP-led Union government, alleging that making such demands in the Prime Minister's presence raises serious doubts about the Centre's impartiality.

Criticising the Union government for previously clearing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu without Tamil Nadu's consent, he termed it an "outright act of discrimination." "I would also like to point out that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remarks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise serious questions about the impartiality of the Union BJP government in handling this issue," he said. He added, "The Central Government had already granted approval for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu dam without obtaining Tamil Nadu's consent. This was an outright act of discrimination against Tamil Nadu. Through such actions, the BJP government has been acting against the interests of the State."

Reiterating that Tamil Nadu will not permit the dam under any circumstances, the TNCC chief urged CM Vijay to ensure that the Mekedatu dam is not constructed. "I urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to remain extremely vigilant and pursue all necessary legal measures, building on the efforts already initiated by the Tamil Nadu government, to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Tagore said Karnataka leaders are doing politics over Cauvery, calling CM DK Shivakumar's remarks "painful". "Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's statement is very painful. The people of Tamil Nadu want to have cordial relations with Karnataka. But Karnataka politicians are doing politics over Cauvery. We want Cauvery water based on Supreme Court's order. The water has not been released as per Cauvery Tribunal order. Supreme Court's ruling has not been followed. This is a very serious thing. Cauvery issue, particularly Mekedatu dam, without the consent of Tamil Nadu can't be built. We demand that the PM should not betray Tamil Nadu. If Modi betrays Tamil Nadu's interests, he will never be forgiven in Tamil Nadu. We demand that Modi must intervene and stop this act, which is going to create a lot of problems - especially in Tamil Nadu," he said. (ANI)