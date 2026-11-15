Fresh Snowfall Blankets Higher Reaches of Kashmir Amid Winter Chill

Banihal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Fresh snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of Kashmir, transforming the mountainous landscapes of Banihal, Ramban, Kupwara and Gulmarg into picturesque winter scenes, while snow clearance operations have enabled the reopening of an affected stretch of the Mughal Road in Poonch for vehicular traffic.

The higher reaches of Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district witnessed fresh spells of snowfall, covering the surrounding mountains and landscapes in a white blanket. The snowfall has brought a winter-like atmosphere to the region, drawing attention from locals and nature lovers. Similar weather conditions were reported from the Dappal area of Machil Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, where fresh snowfall transformed the mountainous landscape into a scenic winter setting.

In Poonch, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully completed intensive snow clearance operations on the Mughal Road following heavy snowfall in the region. The 79 RCC team of the BRO cleared the affected stretch, reopening it for vehicular traffic. Meanwhile, Bhlessa in Doda district witnessed a return of bright sunshine after two days of snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall in the plains. The sunshine brought relief following a prolonged dry spell, even as fresh snow transformed the surrounding mountains. Temperatures have also dropped sharply, signalling the onset of intense winter conditions in the region. Gulmarg, another popular tourist destination in Kashmir, has also received fresh snowfall. The mountains surrounding Phase 1 of the Gulmarg Gondola have turned white, adding to the destination's winter appeal and showcasing the scenic beauty of the Himalayan landscape. With fresh snowfall reported across several mountainous areas, Kashmir's higher reaches have taken on a distinctly wintry appearance, while road clearance efforts in Poonch have restored vehicular movement on the affected Mughal Road stretch. (ANI)