MP Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tributes to Nehru in Bhopal Event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari and Congress leader Nakul Nath on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at his statue at Roshanpura Square in Bhopal. Speaking on the occasion, Patwari highlighted Nehru's contribution to the country's industrialisation and the development of the education, healthcare and defence sectors.

“Jawaharlal Nehru was a personality who laid the foundation of industrialisation in the country at a time when not even a needle was manufactured here. He spoke about industrial development, employment and the future of children. The country remembers his contributions, including the establishment of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, healthcare institutions, defence institutions and educational institutions. We all pay our tributes to him,” Patwari said.

Nakul Nath, son of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was also present and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister. He also invited Congress leaders from across the state to a Diwali Milan programme scheduled to be held at Kamal Nath's official residence in Bhopal on Saturday.“Today is the birth anniversary of the late Jawaharlal Nehru ji. I have come here to pay floral tributes to him and participate in the Diwali Milan program. All Congress leaders are participating in this gathering,” Nakul Nath said. When asked about party workers raising slogans that 'Nakul Nath is necessary in Congress', he responded,“Every worker is important in the Congress.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the role of veteran party leader Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Patwari said he had consistently fulfilled his responsibilities towards the state, irrespective of the position he held.“He is the only leader who has consistently fulfilled his responsibilities towards Madhya Pradesh, whether he held a position or not. Even when the BJP government was in power, Kamal Nath never left any stone unturned for the development of the state. His 15-16 months in office were extraordinary and unprecedented in terms of healthcare and the state's economic development,” Patwari said.

He further said that Nakul Nath, being Kamal Nath's son, a former MP and a Congress leader, would continue to enjoy the respect of party workers.“He (Nakul Nath) is my brother, and I will put in every possible effort within my capacity to further enhance the respect he commands,” Patwari added. Rejecting allegations of factionalism within the Congress, Patwari said the party was united and accused the BJP of trying to divert attention through political messaging.“The BJP has 812 days left, after which it will have to leave. They should focus on the development of the state during this period; we will cooperate. They should not worry about the Congress. Every member of the Congress family is united, was united and will remain united,” he said.

Additionally, the Congress chief targeted the state government over its financial management, describing the BJP government as one of“debt, corruption and commission” and claiming that the government was borrowing another Rs 3,000 crore, taking the state's total debt to Rs 6 lakh crore.