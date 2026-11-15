Dal Lake Hosts Traditional Boat Race To Boost Women Empowerment Goal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): A traditional women's boat race was organised in Dal Lake by the District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with the Water Sports Association and the Department of Lakes and Waterways, to promote women's empowerment and encourage the participation of local women in sports activities. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women residents of Dal Lake, with around 149 boats taking part in the traditional racing competition. Women from the local communities showcased their rowing skills, enthusiasm and sporting spirit, turning the event into a vibrant celebration of Kashmir's traditional water culture.

The initiative aimed to provide a platform for women, particularly those living in the Dal Lake area, to showcase their talent and participate in sporting activities. It also highlighted the importance of empowering women through sports, community engagement and opportunities for active participation in public life. The traditional boat race also sought to preserve Kashmir's rich cultural heritage associated with Dal Lake, where boats have remained an integral part of the daily lives and livelihoods of local residents for generations.

Vice Chairman of the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, said, "This is the second edition of the women's race; one was held before this as well, and such editions will continue in the future too. we saw a lot of enthusiasm; these young girls came and raced, and a great, successful event took place here today...Our target with that is basically tourism." The participation of 149 boats made the competition a significant community sporting event, highlighting the determination, confidence and talent of women living around Dal Lake. Water sports coach Bilkes Mir said, "The girls who had never participated in a boat race until today stepped out of their homes. It was a very good race. I want to thank the district administration, especially the DC Sahib, from the bottom of my heart for supporting us in conducting this event...I want this race to become an annual event and reach every corner of India." One of the participants spoke to ANI about her experience, saying, "We worked very hard; even though there wasn't much chance of winning, we still put in a lot of effort. Uh, and it was challenging what we did there, but it was also a lot of fun." The participation of over 140 boats made the competition a significant community sporting event, highlighting the determination, confidence and talent of women living around Dal Lake. (ANI)