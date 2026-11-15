Inspiring stories of a small village of Uttarakhand, Cambridge and growing businesses globally were seen during the third session of the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan in Dehradun. Successful professionals, entrepreneurs and public figures came together to talk about their journeys and how perseverance, flexibility and confidence can help young people achieve their dreams with little resources.

They encouraged the youth of Uttarakhand to take chances and look into new tech and entrepreneurship.

From Tharali To Cambridge

Dr Bhagwati Prasad Joshi, from Tharali in Chamoli district, talked about his journey from a small town in the Himalayas to Cambridge. He talked about how young people should look for opportunities in new technology and be ready to face new challenges in their careers.

His story shows how students from remote areas can achieve ambitious goals by persevering and being keen to learn.

Leaving Your Comfort Zone

Ishita Sajwan, chairperson of Tehri district panchayat, talked about her journey back to Uttarakhand after completing her higher education in Delhi. She encouraged the youth to push themselves and leave their comfort zones.

Jitendra Haneru, an entrepreneur from Pithoragarh, talked about how students should experiment with their ideas for start ups. He also said that failure should not put young entrepreneurs off pursuing their dreams.

From Sem Mukhem To Global Markets

Rajesh Rana is an entrepreneur from Sem Mukhem in Tehri district who talked about growing his business globally. He spoke about how important it is to be adaptable.

Servak Nautiyal from Purola also inspired the youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

From Engineering To TV

Roop Durgapal, who plays in the popular serial Balika Vadhu, spoke about her journey from an engineering job to becoming an actress on television.

She spoke about how communication with parents is very important when making choices regarding your career.

Gen Z And New Opportunities In Uttarakhand

Professor Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor at Doon University, mentioned that the new generation are moving forward quickly within a high tech world. Professor Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, also praised how confident and full of potential the youth of today are.

Shailesh Upreti, an entrepreneur, suggested setting up a Battery Innovation Centre at Doon University via video message.

Overall, many different professionals were present showing how there are opportunities in science, business, entertainment and technology. This inspires the younger generation of Uttarakhand to pursue ambitious goals.