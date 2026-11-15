BJYM Protests Against Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Summit in Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Saturday staged a protest against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit venue at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad, raising slogans and demanding that he go back. Police detained the protesters and shifted them to local police stations.

The protest was held as the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a bike rally with gig workers in the city, which began from Shilpakala Vedika, following which he addressed them. Meanwhile, Gandhi on Saturday said the Telangana government had fulfilled its promise to gig workers by providing them social security benefits, including accident and health insurance, pension and access to their work-related data.

Rahul Gandhi launched the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme. In a post on X, he said he had held a detailed meeting with Telangana's gig workers in 2023, during which they shared their hardships, needs and demands. He said the assurance given to them at the time was that their demands would be addressed and they would receive protection.

"I had a long meeting with Telangana's gig workers in 2023. We talked in detail. They shared their hardships, needs and demands. The promise was: your demands will be met, and you will definitely have protection," he said.

Listing the benefits under the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, he said workers would receive Rs 5 lakh accident insurance and Rs 10 lakh health insurance, while one per cent of their earnings would be contributed towards pension. He added that the scheme also provided workers' rights over their data and earnings, along with Wi-Fi-enabled rest centres at various locations.

"Today, we fulfilled that promise: Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance,1% of earnings for pension, rights over their data and earnings, Rest centres with WiFi at various locations," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad on Friday night to attend the Bharat Summit 2026. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers and Congress leaders received him at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers, and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and progressive politics. Alongside Gogoi, senior leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Salman Khurshid, and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the deliberations.