Two Die After Consuming Poison in Car at Lal Farm in Mohan Garden Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A PCR call was received at Police Station Mohan Garden regarding an incident at Lal Farm, Mohan Garden, wherein the caller reported that a man and his mother had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and were locked inside a vehicle, police said. Upon receipt of the information on Wednesday, Sub-Inspector Sumit, along with police staff, immediately rushed to the spot.

At the scene, the PCR caller, son of the deceased resident of Mohan Garden, met the police team. Upon inspection of the spot, two individuals, identified as Surender (aged 46 years), son of Suraj Bhan, resident of Sultanpuri, New Delhi, and Geeta (aged 45 years), resident of Mohan Garden, were found unconscious inside a white Hyundai Santro car. During the search of the vehicle, two 10-gram packets of Celphos were recovered. Both individuals were immediately shifted to Tarak Hospital for medical treatment, where their Medico-Legal Cases (MLCs) were prepared. Both patients were declared unfit for statement by the attending doctors.

Unfortunately, during the course of treatment, Geeta succumbed to her condition, and Surender also subsequently passed away. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased Surender had been serving in the Delhi Home Guards on a temporary basis for the past 15 years and was presently posted at Jahangirpuri. He resided in Sultanpuri and is survived by his wife (a homemaker) and two sons. Deceased Geeta is survived by two sons. Notably, Geeta's husband had also passed away recently on 17.10.2026 after allegedly consuming poison in the Shahbad Dairy area. Enquiry further indicated that Surender and Geeta had known each other for approximately 10 years. Surender was originally acquainted with Geeta's late husband and gradually developed a relationship. Further inquest proceedings and necessary legal action are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the incident. (ANI)