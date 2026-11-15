Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport once again became the centre of an online storm after a video surfaced showing a wheelchair user left waiting outside an accessible washroom allegedly for over 25 minutes while an able-bodied man remained locked inside.

In a video that went viral on social media, an elderly but able-bodied man was seen walking out of the accessible washroom while adjusting his kurta, and an elderly woman in her airport wheelchair waited patiently outside alongside airport staff. The woman was visibly frustrated and uncomfortable as she waited for the door to open.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has a separate accessible restroom specifically designed for persons with disabilities and passengers with reduced mobility, located right next to standard public restrooms.

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'How Insensitive and Shameless One Can Be?'

The elderly wheelchair-bound woman, Mridu R. Goel, shared the distressing video on X, venting her frustration over the nearly half-hour ordeal.

Taking to their X handle, Mridu Goel called out the blatant disregard for passengers with accessibility needs while highlighting that this marked the third time she had faced a similar ordeal at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

“This shameful non-disabled person occupied the Accessible Toilet @BLRAirport for over 25 minutes, enjoying a leisurely bath, etc. while I waited helplessly. This is the third time I have faced such an ordeal @ #Airports. How insensitive & shameless one can be? Accessible Toilet aren't a luxury,” Mridu wrote on X.

This shameful non-disabled person occupied Accessible Toilet @BLRAirport for over 25 minutes, enjoying a leisurely bath etc. while I waited helplessly.

This is the third time I faced such ordeal @ #Airports

How insensitive & amp; shameless one can be?

Accessible Toilet aren't luxury Mridu R. Goel (@mridu_goel) November 12, 2026

Mridu R. Goel, who is General Secretary of the South Asian Disability Forum and won two National Awards in the field of disability, was with a Bengaluru airport staff member, who was seen in the video standing by the doorway, attempting to assist during the prolonged wait.

An elderly able-bodiedman apparently did not offer any assistance, intervention, or apology, as he walked away casually from the scene without acknowledging the growing queue or the distress caused to a passenger with genuine accessibility needs.

Netizens Debate Use Of Accessible Toilets At Bengaluru Airport

Mridu R. Goel's video triggered a wider debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing differing views on the use of accessible toilets and the incident at Bengaluru airport.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised the prolonged use of accessible facilities, with some calling it 'selfish' and highlighting the difficulties faced by passengers with disabilities. However, others cautioned against judging someone's disability based on appearance, pointing out that 'disability is not always visible.'

Another section of users also shared suggestions to prevent similar incidents, with one user proposing digital locks that could be accessed only by eligible passengers, while other passengers highlighted their own experiences in public places and stressed the need for greater awareness and consideration towards people with disabilities.

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability 25 minutes in an accessible bathroom is so beyond selfish. people who do this have zero empathy for those who actually need it.

- Chen (@chenzhangreal) November 12, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability He is an elderly person he may have different health issues who gave you rights judge his health, tat is disabled washroom not only for wheelchair people

- syed (@syedsait) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability Not sure he intended it. Most people don't even know what is accessible toilet. People there should guide him

- Vasanth G Bhat (@careerwitvasant) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability Hi ma'am, I am a wheelchair user and phased similar incident when I was in @Lulumall Trivandrum. That dirty guy spent a lot of time inside the accessible toilet and hurriedly went out. He had even took a smoke inside, the smell of which made womit.

- Pushpakumar R Pai (@pkrpai) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability Oh ‍♂️‍♂️ day by day indians civic sense

- Rahul Prasanth (@RahulPrasanthS) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability This is very unfortunate. An arrangement should be made at all places to provide digital lock accessibility to only eligible passengers upon their arrival. This need to be given without asking.

- Pratibha Tewari (@dailytapal) November 14, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability Disability is not always visible. Definition of disability doesn't necessarily mean wheel chair. The lady is ignorant and arrogant. Hope the @BLRAirport bans the lady in the wheel chair from entering the airport. She is just entitled.

- Axle Rod (@axle_rod_) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability How do you know he isn't disabled? Disability is a vast spectrum.

- Bruce Wayne (@BruceWayne13839) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability I have a son with special needs and abled people frequently use the airport disabled toilets. T2's family bathrooms are occupied by entire families for upto 30 minutes.

- Gina K (@GinaVKumar) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability How do u knw he doesnt have a disability? Just being in a wheel chair doesnt make it the only disability. The sense of entitlement is jus ‍♂️

- Nthn XeedS XesS (@NthnXeedsXesS) November 13, 2026

@mridu_goel @BLRAirport @socialpwds @DisabledWorld @ncpedp_india @DisabilityIndia @goadisability Jus because she sat on wheel chair she became disabled. I have seen almost all women 60 plus become disabled moment they enter airport

- Budhiya (@GM09828397) November 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has yet to issue an official statement addressing the incident.

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