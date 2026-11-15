Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff Wrap Up Pune Schedule of Lag Jaa Gale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have wrapped up the Pune schedule of their upcoming film 'Lag Jaa Gale', with the update being shared by the film's hair and makeup artist Sourav Roy on social media. The development also marks Tiger's return to work on the project following the firing incident involving his car.

Sourav took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a chocolate cake bearing the words 'LJG Pune Wrap', along with a mention of Dharma Productions. He captioned the post,“And it's a wrap @janhvikapoor @tigerjackieshroff.” Janhvi later reshared Sourav's post on her Instagram Story, confirming the schedule wrap.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Lag Jaa Gale' will feature Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. Mehta has previously directed films such as 'Good Newwz', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and 'Selfiee'. On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in A. Harsha's action thriller 'Baaghi 4', which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Telugu sports drama film 'Peddi', co-starring Ram Charan, which was released in theatres on June 4, 2026. (ANI)