A simple act of kindness on a busy road in Bangladesh has touched social media users after a biker stopped traffic to rescue a frightened kitten. The moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Radwan, a content creator who regularly posts biking videos on Radwan Unfiltered.

The video shows Radwan riding along when he notices a tiny kitten trying to cross the road. He turns around, pulls over his motorcycle and moves quickly to help. As traffic approaches, he gestures for an oncoming car to stop. The frightened kitten darts underneath the vehicle, leaving Radwan to coax it out of a dangerous spot.

Radwan bends down and reaches beneath the car, but the kitten stays hidden. Other people who have noticed the commotion gather around and join the effort. After several attempts, he finally manages to bring the little animal out from under the vehicle. The video shows the kitten appearing frightened but safe once it is lifted.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Radwan Unfiltered (@radwan_unfiltered)

The rescue does not end there. Radwan gently places the kitten inside his pocket before getting back on his motorcycle. As he rides away, the tiny passenger can be heard meowing from its snug spot. Radwan keeps checking on the kitten during the ride. Later in the clip, he is seen showing the rescued animal to people nearby, who respond with smiles.

Sharing the video, Radwan wrote: "A little life saved, a little happiness shared."

The clip has drawn warm reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the biker for helping an animal in distress. Social media users also appreciated the patience of the car driver who stopped while the rescue was underway. Others found the sight of the kitten tucked into Radwan's pocket adorable and wished the pair well.

The incident is a reminder of how quickly small animals can find themselves in danger on busy roads, and how a moment of attention can make a difference. Radwan's rescue has resonated with viewers for its simple message: compassion can show up in the middle of an ordinary journey.