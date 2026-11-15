Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate eight years of marriage as Ram-Leela completes 13 years. From their first on-screen romance to parenthood, revisit five special milestones in their love story.

Thirteen years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela brought Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone together on screen as Ram and Leela. Their crackling chemistry won millions of hearts, but little did anyone know that the reel-life romance would eventually blossom into one of Bollywood's most adored real-life love stories. As the couple celebrates their wedding anniversary, coinciding with 13 years of Ram-Leela, here are five milestones that make their journey truly special.

What started as an on-screen pairing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela eventually turned into a beautiful real-life romance. Ranveer and Deepika's electrifying chemistry as Ram and Leela became one of the film's biggest highlights. The film not only gave audiences an unforgettable on-screen jodi but also marked the beginning of a love story that would stand the test of time.

Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have grown into one of the most admired celebrity couples in the industry. Whether making public appearances together, celebrating each other's professional achievements or sharing glimpses of their relationship, the two have consistently showcased the importance of love, respect and companionship. Their journey has been a beautiful example of growing together while standing by each other.

One of the most special chapters in their journey has been embracing parenthood. Today, Ranveer and Deepika are enjoying life as a family of four with their two daughters. From being one of cinema's most loved on-screen couples to building a beautiful family together, the two have entered a heartwarming new phase of their lives.

While their personal lives have flourished, Ranveer and Deepika continue to dominate the professional front. Ranveer recently delivered a major cinematic success with the Dhurandhar franchise and has exciting projects lined up, including Pralay. Deepika, meanwhile, has highly anticipated films such as King and Raaka in her pipeline. Despite their growing family and personal commitments, both continue to push boundaries and remain among the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

There is something truly special about the fact that the 13-year milestone of Ram-Leela coincides with Ranveer and Deepika's wedding anniversary. The film that brought them together remains a memorable part of their journey, while their real-life relationship has grown into something even more beautiful. From setting the screen on fire as Ram and Leela to celebrating years of togetherness and raising a family, the couple has truly come full circle. Their anniversary is not just a celebration of their marriage but also a tribute to the film that started it all.