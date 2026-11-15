Vaigai Dam Water Release Begins For Madurai And Dindigul Farmers

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Water was released from Vaigai Dam at 900 cusecs on Saturday for first-crop cultivation in double-crop agricultural lands in Madurai and Dindigul districts, following an order from the Tamil Nadu government. Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy and Law Nirmal Kumar inaugurated the release of water through seven small sluice gates of the dam into the Periyar canal system.

Collectors of Theni, Madurai and Dindigul districts, along with officials from various government departments, political representatives and farmers, participated in the event and offered floral tributes to the water released from the dam. A total of 5,357 million cubic feet of water will be released over a period of 100 days from Saturday. Of this, water will be supplied continuously for the first 30 days, followed by rotational release for the remaining 70 days.

The water released is expected to provide irrigation facilities to a total of 45,041 acres of agricultural land across Madurai and Dindigul districts. Of the total agricultural land, 16,452 acres fall under Vadipatti and surrounding areas in Madurai district, 26,792 acres in the Madurai North region and 1,797 acres in the Nilakottai area of Dindigul district.

Due to drought conditions at Vaigai Dam this year, the reservoir has experienced its worst water shortage in the past decade. Consequently, the usual release of water during the first week of June for the first crop could not take place. With the release now delayed by five months, farmers in the double-crop cultivation areas of Madurai and Dindigul districts will receive water for only one crop this year instead of the usual two crops. The current water level at Vaigai Dam stands at 55.19 feet, with a storage of 2,738 million cubic feet and an inflow of 836 cusecs. A total of 86 cusecs of water is being released to meet the drinking water requirements of Theni and Madurai districts, taking the total water discharge from the dam to 986 cusecs.