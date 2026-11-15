Mekedatu Dispute Escalates As TN MP Challenges Karnataka CM Stance
Tensions Escalate Over Mekedatu Project
In a sharp counter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's assertive stance on the Mekedatu project, Congress MP S Jothimani on Saturday said the people of Tamil Nadu will never surrender their rights over the Cauvery river, terming it the state's "life and livelihood."
CM Shivakumar had earlier asserted that "no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu," reigniting the long-standing inter-state dispute between the two riparian neighbours.
Reacting strongly to the statement, Jothimani urged the Karnataka leadership to understand the ground reality and sensitivities involved, emphasizing the shared rights over the river basin governed by established judicial frameworks.
Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar reiterated his commitment to the project, inviting Tamil Nadu for fact-based discussions and emphasizing that the construction will help ensure the neighbouring state receives its defined share of the water.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment