Dominant India U17 Men Trounce Guam 12-0 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 14 (ANI): It was a walk in the park for the dominant India U17 men's team as they notched up their second victory in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, trouncing Guam 12-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Malaysia on Saturday.

Raj Singh Wahengbam and Dallalmuon Gangte scored a hat-trick each, with the former netting four. Leo Thongbam gave the Blue Colts the lead in the fifth minute before Gangte scored three more goals to add to his treble against Singapore. The captain was then rested at half-time, according to a press release from AIFF Media. Hrishikesh Manavathi put one home as well, and India led 5-0 at the break. On resumption, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys piled more misery on their opponents, scoring seven more goals as Raj, David Mangang Irom, Felix Meitei Saikhom and Ristik Maity got on the scoring sheet. India, with six points, are now top of the table on goal difference ahead of Palestine, their next opponents on Tuesday.