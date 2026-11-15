India Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Somalia During Historic Visit

Mogadishu [Somalia], November 14 (ANI): Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), arrived in Mogadishu on Saturday for official engagements with Somalia's leadership, marking the first high-level bilateral visit from India to the Horn of Africa nation in recent years. Announcing the arrival on X, the High Commission of India in Nairobi, which is concurrently accredited to Somalia, said the visit is aimed at building upon the "longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries".

"Secretary(CPV & OIA) @ranganathan_sr arrived in Mogadishu today for engagement with the leadership of Somalia, the first high-level bilateral visit from India in recent years. The visit will build upon the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries," the post read.

During her stay in the Somali capital, Ranganathan is scheduled to hold discussions with senior Somali officials to review bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues of partnership across diplomatic, consular, and developmental spheres. Earlier on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Nairobi launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the lives and journeys of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian-origin community in Kenya.

India and Somalia share historical maritime and commercial links dating back centuries, with formal diplomatic relations established in 1960 following Somalia's independence. Although India closed its resident mission in Mogadishu in 1991 after the outbreak of civil war, New Delhi has continued to engage with Somalia through development assistance, capacity-building programmes, and maritime security cooperation in the region.