CM Yogi Adityanath Praises Armed Forces At Meerut Veterans Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the indispensable link between national security and economic progress, praising the lifelong patriotism of India's armed forces personnel, while addressing a mega ex-servicemen reunion and rally at Kulwant Singh Stadium in the Meerut Cantonment area on Saturday.

Speaking at the gathering, Adityanath emphasised that peace and stability form the bedrock of any thriving society, crediting the round-the-clock vigilance of soldiers at the borders for the nation's growth. "Any country, any society, can turn its momentum into progress only in a secure environment," the Chief Minister said. "Without a secure environment, it does not take long for that momentum to turn into decline."

Paying rich tributes to the sacrifices of frontline personnel, he noted that citizens are able to live and sleep without fear solely because of the sacrifices made by the military. "Today, we sleep peacefully because our soldiers stay awake at the border... On every front, our soldiers are the first to stand guard," Adityanath remarked.

Reiterating his government's commitment to the welfare and dignity of military veterans, the Chief Minister stated that a soldier's dedication to the motherland transcends active service. "I believe a soldier never retires. A soldier may change uniforms, but their commitment to the nation never changes," he added.

The conclave brought together thousands of veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), and families of fallen soldiers from across Western Uttar Pradesh to honour their service and facilitate the resolution of pension, banking, and post-retirement employment grievances. During the programme, he also announced that the Uttar Pradesh government would double both the lump-sum and annuity amounts for gallantry awardees in the state.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to visit the Badminton Hall located in the Meerut Cantonment area. From there, he will travel by helicopter from the RVC ground to Chaudhary Charan Singh University. He will then proceed by road to the residence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) Somendra Tomar, located in Shastri Nagar. There, the Chief Minister will pay tribute to Somendra Tomar's late father. Following this, the Chief Minister will depart for Aligarh from the helipad at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.