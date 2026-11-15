Global Advocates Meet in Barcelona to Defend Tibetan Cultural Identity

Tibetan representatives and international supporters have called for stronger global coordination to counter China's growing efforts to undermine Tibetan identity, as advocates from 20 countries gathered in Barcelona for a two-day International Tibet Network (ITN) Cross-Regional Meeting. According to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the November 7-8 meeting brought together 48 Tibetan advocates and Tibet supporters from five continents to discuss new strategies, strengthen international cooperation and intensify advocacy for Tibet.

The gathering took place amid growing concerns over what Tibetan representatives describe as China's systematic efforts to erase Tibet's distinct cultural and national identity. Representative of the Dalai Lama, Rigzin Genkhang, who oversees the host country, attended the meeting in keeping with the long-standing tradition of participation by the representative in the country hosting the gathering. Addressing the opening session, Genkhang warned that the Tibetan freedom movement was facing one of its most challenging periods, accusing the People's Republic of China (PRC) of intensifying efforts to suppress Tibetan identity. She stressed that traditional advocacy methods were no longer sufficient to confront China's growing influence and international narrative-building efforts.

According to the report, Genkhang called for a more coordinated, strategic and unified approach to counter what she described as Beijing's aggression and global narrative warfare. Her remarks highlighted concerns among Tibetan advocates over China's international influence and its efforts to shape global perceptions of Tibet. Reaffirming the CTA's commitment to the Middle Way Approach, she said differences in strategies within the Tibetan movement should not overshadow its shared objective. She emphasised that different approaches were not necessarily contradictory, urging advocates to remain focused on their broader cause. The CTA representative also acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices of international Tibet supporters, thanking them for their continued commitment to the peaceful Tibetan freedom movement. She assured participants that their efforts remained deeply valued by the Tibetan Administration.