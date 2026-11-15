Indoor plants can add greenery while helping tackle certain indoor pollutants. From Snake Plant to Rubber Plant, discover eight varieties that bring natural beauty and freshness into homes.

Devil's Ivy, also known as Golden Pothos, is a popular choice for indoor spaces. Its trailing green foliage makes it an attractive addition to shelves and corners. It is also known for its potential to help remove common indoor toxins.

Bamboo Palm brings a tropical touch to living rooms and other indoor spaces. It has been associated with removing pollutants such as benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene and toluene. Its lush foliage also makes it a beautiful natural decor choice.

The Snake Plant is recognised for its upright, sword-shaped leaves and easy-care nature. It has been studied for its potential to absorb certain airborne pollutants. Its striking appearance makes it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and office spaces.

With its broad, glossy leaves, the Rubber Plant makes a statement in any indoor setting. Its foliage is known for absorbing certain airborne chemicals. This attractive houseplant can add a refreshing green touch to empty corners and living spaces.

Chinese Evergreen is admired for its attractive patterned foliage and ability to grow indoors. It is associated with removing pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene. Its decorative leaves make it a lovely choice for adding greenery to indoor corners.