Over 182,600 likes and 7,400 comments - that is the massive online response creator Rajnandini Sayali Sanjay Sansare pulled on Instagram after calling out how families treat prospective brides. Posting under @raj_unfiltered__, she directly challenges the traditional arranged marriage system. Her video calls out how families scrutinise women for physical attributes, salary, education, and family background before finalising matrimonial alliances.

Around October 31, social media users reignited this fierce debate as they shared and discussed the clip. How long will families evaluate women like marketplace items during formal matchmaking? The creator asked that direct question. In traditional setups, prospective brides face relentless scrutiny over skin tone, height, educational qualifications, income, and family background before anyone makes a decision.

Evaluating Prospective Brides Like Commercial Products

The user of the video targeted the practice of rating prospective brides like commercial products based on height, skin tone, earnings, education, and family background. Such checklists strip dignity. She pointed out that reducing an individual to physical and financial specifications removes personal dignity right out of the matrimony process.

Conventional family meetings frequently feature invasive physical inspections, fair-skin demands, and transactional scrutiny. This practice degrades human worth. Her post shows that assessing women through salary, appearance, height, degrees, and family standing treats life partners as transactional entities rather than human beings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAJNANDINI SAYALI SANJAY SANSARE (@raj_unfiltered__01)

Here's How Social Media Users Reacted

Users resonated with the questions asked by the Instagram user. One wrote, "Itna to my bardasht nahi karti."

Another user wrote, "Arranged marriage is an evil practice!!"

Another user wrote, "Dark reality of so called samaaj."

While another comment read, "That's why Being financially independent is extremely important. It's better to become independent and stay single than to enter a marriage where a woman is treated like a product...."