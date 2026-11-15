BYC Accuses Death Squad of Killing Raza Ghulam Shah in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that a 30-year-old man, identified as Raza Ghulam Shah, was shot dead by armed members of a death squad in Kalatok, Turbat, in Pakistan's Balochistan province, after he resisted an alleged attempt to forcibly abduct him. His grandmother and mother were also injured in the incident, according to the committee.

In a statement, the BYC identified the victim as Raza Ghulam Shah, son of Ghulam Shah and a resident of Baduk, Kalatok, in Kech district. The incident reportedly took place at around 7 PM on Sunday, when Shah was accompanying his grandmother, Noor Bibi. According to the committee, five armed men travelling in a white Toyota Corolla attempted to forcibly take Shah away. When he resisted, the assailants allegedly opened fire, killing him at the scene and injuring his grandmother and mother, Zaratoon.

Describing the incident as a violation of fundamental human rights, the BYC said Shah was targeted in front of his family members, leaving them with severe physical and emotional trauma. The committee further alleged that the incident reflected a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, claiming that civilians remained exposed to threats from armed groups operating as death squads.

In its statement, the BYC said,“No individual should be forcibly disappeared, targeted, or killed outside the protection of law.” It also called upon the United Nations, international human rights organisations and relevant human rights mechanisms to intervene and take concrete action over the alleged violations. Demanding accountability, the committee urged authorities to ensure an independent investigation into Shah's killing and bring those responsible to justice. It further called for an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the province.