Osmania Students Protest Rahul Gandhi Over Unfulfilled Job Promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Osmania University students and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) leaders on Saturday staged a protest at Ashok Nagar ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hyderabad, demanding that he revisit the tea stall where he had earlier interacted with unemployed youth and promised to provide two lakh jobs every year.

The student leaders recalled Rahul Gandhi's interaction with unemployed youth at the Chikkadpally Central Library and a tea stall in Ashok Nagar during the election campaign, where he had promised to provide two lakh jobs annually. They alleged that nearly three years after Congress government came to power, it had failed to fulfil its promise of filling six lakh jobs, claiming that not even 10,000 jobs had been filled so far. The student organisations demanded that Rahul Gandhi visit the Chikkadpally Central Library and the Ashok Nagar tea stall during his Bharat Summit visit and have tea with unemployed youth once again.

As part of the protest, BRSV leaders placed a chair bearing Rahul Gandhi's photograph at the Ashok Nagar tea stall and staged a symbolic protest by sitting around it and having tea. BRSV leaders Srikanth and Nagender, along with several students, participated in the protest.

During the 2023 Telangana Assembly election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had visited the City Central Library in Chikkadpally and interacted with competitive examination aspirants and youth in Ashok Nagar on November 25. At the time, he had criticised the then BRS government over issues faced by unemployed youth, including paper leaks, cancelled examination notifications and delays in recruitment. He had also highlighted Congress party's promise to fill 2 lakh government vacancies within the first year of coming to power in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 14 to participate in a programme involving gig and platform workers near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), where key rules and welfare measures under the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, are expected to be launched. The programme is expected to include direct interaction with gig workers, including delivery executives, cab drivers and other platform-based workers. The November 14 programme, coinciding with the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, is expected to draw participation from gig and platform workers from across Telangana, with the implementation of the welfare framework emerging as its central focus. (ANI)