IMD Predicts Bay of Bengal Low Pressure to Form Cyclonic Storm Soon

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours and further develop into a cyclonic storm around the evening of Monday (November 16).

In a post on X, the official account of IMD said,“A Well Marked Low Pressure Area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and is very likely to intensify into a Depression during the next 24 hours.”

It is further likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm around the evening of 16th November 2026 over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. Fishermen and coastal communities are advised to follow official IMD weather updates and warnings.

Further, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said a Western Disturbance was currently prevailing over North Pakistan and adjoining areas, bringing the possibility of rainfall and snowfall over parts of Northwest India. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said,“A Western Disturbance is currently over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over the Western Himalayan region today and tomorrow... The plains of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may also witness light rainfall activity. In the National Capital Region, including Delhi, very light rainfall is possible tomorrow... After this system moves away, temperatures across Northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, are expected to drop from November 16.”

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal was likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours, followed by further intensification into a cyclonic storm around November 16. She said the cyclonic system was likely to impact Odisha after four days, while rainfall activity was also forecast over several districts of the state.