Love Gill and ScoutOP's current equation has been a huge topic of discussion in Bigg Boss 20. The hot topic of the 'sibling bond' between Love Gill and ScoutOP was again questioned by Kanika Mann. Gauahar Khan, Bigg Boss 7 winner has spoken out about her disapproval of Love's behaviour.

Gauahar Khan Asks Why Love Gill Is Not Setting Boundaries

In reaction to the latest episode on November 13, Gauahar posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. She stated,“Love Gill pretending like she doesn't know anything.” She further said her action was so uncool and if you were uncomfortable with the closeness, why didn't she set boundaries earlier.“Jaise hi ScoutOp disturb hua, no responsibility of the bhai behen rista also??” she added.

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Kanika Mann Asks If ScoutOP Has Feelings For Love

The conversation started after Kanika told Love about how Scout acts when she ignores him or spends time with others. She suggested that it shows he has feelings for her.

Love is quick to deny it saying she has never viewed Scout in that way. When Scout entered the conversation, he also denied having feelings for her. Explaining that he had bonded with her as sister and a friend.

But Love shocked him by saying he shouldn't call her his sister.

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ScoutOP Breaks Down Emotionally

With Scout recently having a few disagreements with Love. After an argument over a comment about her pajamas, he shaved his head which shocked the rest of the house. His emotional response and the conversation have further fueled the conversation around their friendship.

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