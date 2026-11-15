UK Passengers Face Continued Travel Disruptions After US Flight Shutdown
(MENAFN) Passengers traveling between the United Kingdom and the United States have been cautioned about possible further delays and cancellations, even after American flight operations resumed, as airlines continue managing the consequences of a nationwide aviation shutdown.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority warned that disruptions could persist while carriers rearrange travel plans and accommodate passengers whose journeys were affected by the suspension.
Travelers scheduled to fly between the two countries have been advised to contact their airlines and review the latest flight information before setting off for the airport.
British Airways indicated that passengers could experience delays, while Manchester Airport said it was not anticipating any “significant” operational disruption.
Aer Lingus, meanwhile, confirmed that its aircraft already traveling toward the United States would be permitted to complete their journeys and land. However, departures scheduled from the country remained suspended.
The disruption began Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration introduced an unusual nationwide ground stop, preventing all departing flights across the United States from taking off for more than four hours.
The suspension represented the longest interruption to US airspace operations since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Although aviation authorities subsequently withdrew the restriction later Friday evening and flights gradually resumed, the shutdown's wider effects continued to generate substantial delays and cancellations across airports in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority warned that disruptions could persist while carriers rearrange travel plans and accommodate passengers whose journeys were affected by the suspension.
Travelers scheduled to fly between the two countries have been advised to contact their airlines and review the latest flight information before setting off for the airport.
British Airways indicated that passengers could experience delays, while Manchester Airport said it was not anticipating any “significant” operational disruption.
Aer Lingus, meanwhile, confirmed that its aircraft already traveling toward the United States would be permitted to complete their journeys and land. However, departures scheduled from the country remained suspended.
The disruption began Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration introduced an unusual nationwide ground stop, preventing all departing flights across the United States from taking off for more than four hours.
The suspension represented the longest interruption to US airspace operations since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Although aviation authorities subsequently withdrew the restriction later Friday evening and flights gradually resumed, the shutdown's wider effects continued to generate substantial delays and cancellations across airports in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
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