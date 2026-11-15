Sachin Pilot Predicts Decline for AAP in Upcoming Punjab Elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Punjab Congress In-Charge Sachin Pilot on Saturday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its second list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, claiming that the party was announcing candidates as its leaders were "leaving one by one." He predicted that AAP would face a continuous decline once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. Spekaing to ANI, the Congress leader said,“They are pulling out that list because people are leaving them one by one. Their MLAs and MPs are leaving the party and walking away. If the MLAs and MPs of a party don't trust it, how will the public trust it? Just wait for the Model Code of Conduct to kick in. Then you'll see the Aam Aadmi Party collapsing continuously. I think people will send them packing with twice the enthusiasm they had when they voted them in five years ago, and if there is an alternative there, it is the Congress party.”

The Congress leader also expressed confidence in his party's preparations for the polls. "The team is strong-the Captain, Vice Captain, centre, forward, coach, and trainer are all ready. It's a good team, and I think our Captain, Pargat Singh, has been given a very strong team. There is no other party in Punjab with so many leaders. We have a long queue of experienced people who understand administration and have a strong public base, and everyone is working together. Our campaign is constantly growing. Rahul Gandhi ji came to Sangrur last week, and very soon we will have more of his programs. I feel our campaign is going really well. Very soon we will also release our candidates' names," he further said. His remarks came days after the AAP announced 71 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Further, Pilot said that participants attending the Bharat Summit 2026 had spoken highly of India, adding that the country's strength should be further bolstered and showcased to the world. "Everyone visiting here has been speaking very highly of India. They represent various groups, ideologies, and political parties that seek to end violence globally, advocating for ceasefires, the restoration of peace, and the promotion of public welfare... We believe that India's strength should be further bolstered and showcased to the world," he said. (ANI)