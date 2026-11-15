Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar Criticises TMC Over Abhishek Banerjee Summons

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over Kolkata Police summoning party MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a fresh FIR, alleging that the party had failed to shed its "feudal" mindset even after its electoral defeat.

Reacting to the development, Majumdar said the TMC's approach reflected its reluctance to accept the end of its political dominance and accused the party of attempting to divide the Hindu community in West Bengal. "There is a saying: Rassi jal gayi, par bal nahi gaya. Even after their defeat, they have yet to realise that their 'feudal' (zamindari) mindset has come to an end. Their sole objective is to divide the Hindu community in Bengal and rule over them. Therefore, we must remember the words of Prime Minister Modi: 'If we remain united, we will stay safe; if we become divided, we will be ruined'," Majumdar told reporters.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh also criticised Abhishek Banerjee and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the matter, accusing them of threatening others and questioning their claims of being concerned about Bengal's interests. "This habit of issuing threats--it is a trait shared by both the aunt and the nephew... They label others as 'anti-Bengal,' yet in reality, the greatest 'anti-Bengal' figures are Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee themselves. The serious cases registered against them must be met with the strictest possible action--and that is precisely what is happening. Moreover, should they attempt to intimidate or threaten the police, the police force will not remain silent. Abhishek Banerjee must understand that our state is governed by the rule of law, not by the arbitrary whims of any individual ruler," Ghosh said.

Earlier in the day, Kolkata Police summoned Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a fresh FIR registered at Girish Park Police Station on October 31. According to Kolkata Police, a notice has been served asking the TMC MP to appear before the investigating officer on November 20. The FIR was registered following a complaint filed on October 31 over alleged remarks made by Banerjee against the police. This is among several matters in which Kolkata Police have approached the TMC MP in recent months.

In August, West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, Kolkata. Police alleged that the leaders and their supporters had formed an unlawful assembly and obstructed Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials from performing their duties. Earlier, in June, Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore primary teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal. He had said that he was questioned for 11 hours and asserted that he would continue to appear before investigating agencies whenever summoned.