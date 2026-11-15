BJP President Nitin Nabin Marks Chhath Puja with Family in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin highlighted the discipline and cultural reach of Chhath Puja on the second day of the festival in Patna, as his wife Deepmala Srivastava prepared Kharna offerings at their home ahead of the main fasting phase.

Speaking to the reporter as devotees marked Kharna, the second day of the four-day sun-worship festival, Nabin noted that the observance centres on offering Kharna Prasad and reflects the rigorous devotion practised across Bihar. "The second day of the great Chhath festival is marked by the consumption of Kharna Prasad. The people of Bihar observe this rigorous and demanding festival in a way that gives its rituals a unique significance," Nabin told ANI.

Nabin pointed to strict standards of cleanliness and restraint alongside communal participation, particularly by women singing folk songs during the rituals, while extending heartfelt greetings to everyone. He said, "While the festival places great emphasis on purity, sanctity, discipline, and cleanliness, it is also deeply enriched by the way mothers and sisters participate, often accompanied by traditional folk songs. I believe that the message of Chhath, a grand festival rooted in popular faith, resonates far beyond Bihar, reaching the entire nation and the globe. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. My own family has been observing this for many years."

Meanwhile, at their residence in Patna, Deepmala Srivastava, wife of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, prepared the Kharna Prasad, framing the ritual as mental and spiritual preparation before devotees begin the extended fast tomorrow. "With 'Kharna' today, a process involving the purification of the mind, we are preparing ourselves for the fast that begins tomorrow. The entire family, in fact, the whole community, is contributing to this observance. Chhathi Maiya is always special, and this grand festival will always remain significant," Srivastava told ANI.

Meanwhile, Patna's Digha Ghat witnessed a large gathering of devotees performing Kharna rituals on the second day of Chhath Puja. The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. This year, Chhath Puja began with Nahay Khay on November 13. The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. (ANI)