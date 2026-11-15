Parenting: Every father wants his son to grow up to be successful and earn a good name. He works hard constantly for this. But for a son's future to be bright, it's not just about good education; there are a few habits a father must give up.

A father's behavior greatly impacts a child's personality. How does the father speak? How does he treat the mother? Children observe all these things very closely. Every action a father takes influences the son. Especially if a father wants his son to grow up as a good person, he must first quit a few habits himself. Let's find out what they are.

A son keenly observes how his father behaves with his mother. Insulting the mother in front of everyone, belittling her, not valuing her opinions, and looking down on her are behaviors that negatively impact children's minds. If a father doesn't respect his mother, the son might unknowingly develop the notion that there is no need to respect women.

Some fathers get angry over trivial matters. If children make a mistake, break things, or don't listen, they immediately start shouting, scolding, or hitting. Because of this behavior, children will be scared to even share their problems with their father. Moreover, they might grow up thinking that getting angry, shouting, and lashing out at others is normal.

Every father wants to teach his children the value of honesty. He repeatedly tells them not to lie and to speak the truth. But if the father himself tells small lies in front of his son, children notice. If he speaks of honesty but encourages lies in actions, children won't believe those values.

There are still many fathers who believe that all household chores are solely the wife's responsibility. They think cooking, cleaning the house, and taking care of children are only for women. But a family belongs to everyone. If a father doesn't help with household chores and expects the wife to do everything, the son is likely to think the same way.

If a father has bad habits like drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes, they have a severe impact on children. Some fathers come home drunk every day and fight with family members. Children growing up in such an environment can suffer psychologically. Moreover, the son might think drinking is a normal habit. Therefore, it's better for a father to stay away from such harmful habits.