Two Killed And 20 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In Datia MP

Two people were killed and around 20 sustained injuries after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Saturday, an official said. The incident occurred when the devotees were travelling to Ratangarh Mata Temple.

According to the injured persons' family members, the tractor-trolley overturned while taking a turn. There were three tractors travelling together, of which two had crossed the spot while the third vehicle overturned. The injured were taken to medical facilities in Datia and Gwalior for treatment. Five seriously injured persons, including two women and three men, were referred to the Gwalior Trauma Centre, while others were admitted to Datia Medical College and nearby facilities.

Medical Officer of Gwalior Trauma Centre, Dr Jai Narayan Baghel, said,“The tractor-trolley was taking a turn near a bridge close to Ratangarh Mata temple when the accident occurred. Two people died while around 20 sustained injuries in the incident so far. According to the information received, around 25 to 30 people were travelling in the trolley. Most of the injured were referred to Datia Medical College, while those serious injuries were admitted here. We have a total of five patients undergoing treatment here, including two women and three men, and all have been admitted to the trauma centre.” He further said that all five patients were currently stable and conscious, and were able to provide their names and other details. Their CT scans and X-rays had been conducted.