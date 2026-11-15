PM Modi to Visit Lucknow for Skill Convocation Ceremony

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on November 21, where he will address the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. The event will bring the spotlight on skill development, vocational education and the growing importance of industry-oriented training in preparing the country's youth for employment opportunities. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate top-performing students from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in recognition of their academic and professional achievements. The outstanding trainees will be honoured for their performance, dedication and commitment to acquiring technical and vocational skills. The programme is expected to underline the importance of strengthening the country's skill development ecosystem and equipping young people with practical skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market. The Prime Minister's address will be a key highlight of the event, which aims to recognise the achievements of ITI trainees and encourage greater participation in skill-based education. The visit on November 21 is expected to place Uttar Pradesh at the centre of the national focus on vocational training, youth empowerment and skill development.

On Friday, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, laid the foundation stone, and flagged off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister extended his greetings in Kannada and bowed in reverence to the city's presiding deity, Goddess Annamma Tai and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, noting that today marks a day to give new momentum to the development journey of Bengaluru and Karnataka through projects spanning connectivity and energy security.“From projects connected with metro and rail to works of energy security, all these projects are going to give new strength to the infrastructure of Karnataka,” asserted PM Modi. Emphasising that infrastructure and improved connectivity generate new avenues for progress, employment, and industry that reach every section of society and strengthen the fight against poverty, as reflected in nearly 50 crore citizens escaping extreme poverty in recent years, the Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Karnataka for the newly launched projects.“They will give new momentum to the building of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Karnataka, and at the same time further strengthen the identity of Bengaluru as a Tech City,” affirmed PM Modi. (ANI)