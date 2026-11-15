Pranav Adani and wife Namrataben offer prayers at Somnath Temple

Adani Group Director Pranav Adani, accompanied by his wife Namrataben Adani, visited the Shree Somnath Temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Saturday and offered prayers at the revered shrine. During their visit to the first Jyotirlinga, the couple had darshan of Lord Somnath Mahadev and performed 'Jalabhishek'.

Following traditional scriptural rituals, they also performed 'Shri Someshwar Mahapuja' and 'Dhwaja Puja' at the temple. With deep devotion, Pranav Adani and Namrataben Adani offered the 'Annakut Manorath' to Lord Somnath. On behalf of the Shree Somnath Trust, General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda felicitated the couple by presenting them with a memento and temple prasad. During the visit, Pranav Adani also visited the historic 'Baan Stambh' (Arrow Pillar) situated within the temple premises and appreciated the ancient geographical knowledge embedded in Sanatan culture.