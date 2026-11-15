The Karnataka Health Department is set to introduce a dedicated mobile application to monitor the collection, transportation, sale and disposal of used cooking oil across the state. The digital system, which is expected to become operational within the next three months, aims to prevent the unauthorised reuse of used cooking oil by small eateries and ensure that it is disposed of through authorised agencies. Health Minister U.T. Khader announced the initiative, explaining that the proposed traceability app would help track the movement of used cooking oil from food businesses to authorised collection agencies while ensuring compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

The system will initially be introduced in four major cities, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi, before being extended across Karnataka. The initiative is expected to strengthen food safety monitoring and promote the utilisation of used cooking oil for alternative purposes, including biodiesel production.

Karnataka To Introduce Used Cooking Oil Traceability App

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister U.T. Khader said the dedicated traceability app was expected to become operational within the next three months.

According to FSSAI guidelines, used cooking oil must not be reused for food preparation once it exceeds the prescribed quality limits. However, the department has found that nearly 50% of used cooking oil is being sold at lower prices to small-scale eateries, raising concerns about food safety and its possible reuse in food preparation.

To address this issue, the Health Department plans to introduce a digital monitoring system to track the collection, transportation, purchase and disposal of used cooking oil across Karnataka.

The app is expected to improve transparency in the disposal process and help authorities identify unauthorised transactions involving used cooking oil.

Pilot Project In Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru And Hubballi

Explaining the implementation plan, Khader said the traceability system would initially be introduced on a pilot basis in four cities: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi.

Following the pilot implementation, the system will be expanded across the state.

Under the proposed arrangement, all food business operators in Karnataka will be required to dispose of their used cooking oil exclusively through agencies recognised by the FSSAI.

The initiative aims to ensure that used cooking oil is collected and processed through authorised channels rather than being sold for reuse in food preparation.

Used Cooking Oil Can Be Converted Into Biodiesel And Soap

The minister explained that used cooking oil need not go to waste, as it can be converted into several alternative products.

Collected cooking oil can be processed to manufacture biodiesel, soap, lamp oil and other industrial products.

Khader also noted that simplifying certain FSSAI regulations governing used cooking oil could create export opportunities, including its potential use in the aviation sector.

The proposed system is expected to strengthen the organised collection and processing of used cooking oil while encouraging its utilisation for non-food purposes.

Over 91 Lakh Litres Of Used Cooking Oil Collected Since 2022

Providing details about the state's collection efforts, Khader said that 91,02,794 litres of used cooking oil had been collected from food business operators since 2022.

To improve monitoring, food safety officers have also been provided with Total Polar Compounds (TPC) meters to assess the quality of used cooking oil.

According to the minister, the TPC level in used cooking oil must not exceed 25. This measurement helps authorities determine whether cooking oil has deteriorated beyond the prescribed safety limit and is unsuitable for further food preparation.

The use of TPC meters is expected to support inspections and strengthen the enforcement of food safety regulations across the state.

How Will The Used Cooking Oil Traceability App Work?

Under the proposed system, entities that purchase cooking oil in bulk directly from manufacturing units will be required to register on the app.

The digital platform will record details of the used cooking oil generated by hotels, restaurants and food manufacturing units, along with information about its sale, purchase and transportation.

Khader explained that hotels and food manufacturing units using approximately 200 litres of cooking oil every week generally generate around 45 litres of used cooking oil.

Going forward, details of the sale and purchase of this used oil will have to be recorded on the traceability app. This will enable authorities to monitor its movement from the point of collection to its final disposal or processing.

The minister said maintaining digital records of used cooking oil transactions would help prevent its unauthorised reuse and ensure that it reaches approved collection agencies.

With the proposed app, Karnataka aims to strengthen food safety enforcement, improve accountability among food business operators and ensure the proper disposal and alternative utilisation of used cooking oil.