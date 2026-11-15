Kreiss-Tomkins Wins Alaska Governor Race, Ending Republican Hold on Office
(MENAFN) Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has won Alaska's gubernatorial election, ending Republican control of the state's top executive position, according to election projections.
The victory represents another Democratic gain in this year's US elections, as the party makes further progress in gubernatorial contests across the country.
With six governor's offices shifting from Republican to Democratic control, Democrats are expected to oversee 30 of the country's 50 governorships when the new terms begin next year.
At 37, Kreiss-Tomkins is on course to become both the youngest governor in Alaska's history and the youngest sitting state governor in the United States next year. He defeated three Republican candidates while competing to replace outgoing Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who was barred from seeking another term because of constitutional term limits.
Alaska follows an electoral system in which the four candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of their political affiliation. Although the state employs ranked-choice voting, the additional counting rounds were unnecessary in this election because Kreiss-Tomkins secured more than 50% of the vote in the initial round.
Former Democratic state Sen. Tom Begich, who narrowly trailed Kreiss-Tomkins in the August primary, subsequently withdrew from the contest to help unite Democratic voters behind a single candidate.
The Republican contenders in the general election included Anchorage businesswoman Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. Wilson, who had received an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, finished in second place but remained considerably behind the Democratic winner.
The victory represents another Democratic gain in this year's US elections, as the party makes further progress in gubernatorial contests across the country.
With six governor's offices shifting from Republican to Democratic control, Democrats are expected to oversee 30 of the country's 50 governorships when the new terms begin next year.
At 37, Kreiss-Tomkins is on course to become both the youngest governor in Alaska's history and the youngest sitting state governor in the United States next year. He defeated three Republican candidates while competing to replace outgoing Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who was barred from seeking another term because of constitutional term limits.
Alaska follows an electoral system in which the four candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of their political affiliation. Although the state employs ranked-choice voting, the additional counting rounds were unnecessary in this election because Kreiss-Tomkins secured more than 50% of the vote in the initial round.
Former Democratic state Sen. Tom Begich, who narrowly trailed Kreiss-Tomkins in the August primary, subsequently withdrew from the contest to help unite Democratic voters behind a single candidate.
The Republican contenders in the general election included Anchorage businesswoman Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. Wilson, who had received an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, finished in second place but remained considerably behind the Democratic winner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment