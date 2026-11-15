Nitin Nabin to Join Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Event in Chhattisgarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will attend the Tribal Pride Conference in Dharamjaigarh in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Sunday, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The conference, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM at Dussehra Ground on November 15, will highlight the historical struggles, cultural identity, and contributions of tribal communities to nation-building.

November 15 is observed across the country as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day). The central government initiated the annual observance in 2021 to give national recognition to the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and honour the struggles and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. Bhagwan Birsa Munda led the tribal community's resistance against British rule and exploitative practices through the historic Ulgulan movement. His struggle became a symbol of tribal pride, rights, and the spirit of freedom, holding a significant place in India's freedom movement and the history of tribal resistance.

Chhattisgarh's tribal culture is distinguished by the traditions of Bastar, the folk arts of Surguja, traditional dance and music, folk festivals, and a way of life deeply connected with nature. On the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, emphasis is being placed on preserving and promoting these cultural traditions while giving national recognition to the historical contributions of tribal communities. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village in present-day Khunti district of Jharkhand. During British rule, tribal communities faced exploitation, land grabbing and various forms of oppression. Birsa Munda emerged as a prominent young leader who mobilised tribal people against British rule and fought to protect their land, religion and cultural identity. Popularly revered as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda became a symbol of tribal resistance and pride. Despite his young age, he led a powerful movement against British oppression and gave the slogan 'Abua Dishum, Abua Raj', meaning 'Our land, our rule'.He also campaigned against social evils, including alcoholism, and called upon tribal communities to preserve their religious and cultural traditions. He died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. His struggle also contributed to the enactment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act in 1908, which provided protection to tribal land rights and restricted the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.